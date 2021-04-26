YMCA of Rock River Valley raising money for scholarships, program subsidies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YMCA of Rock River Valley launched its annual fundraising campaign, with a goal of more than $1 million to support scholarships and more.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley hopes to raise $1.3 million. So far, more than $570,000 has been raised this year, which is 44 percent of the goal. Donations will support more than $1 million in scholarships and program subsidies.

“Once we can expand our reach and ensure access, then we can help combat learning loss, focus on rebuilding health, and giving people a place to socialize and improve their mental health,” the YMCA of Rock River Valley said.

If you’re interested in making a donation to the 2021 annual campaign, visit here, call the Mission Advancement office at 779-500-0810 or text: 2021ROCKRIVERY to 44321 to get a giving form on your mobile device.

According to the American Psychological Association, 42 percent of Americans reported gaining weight during the pandemic, with gains of 29 pounds on average. Additionally, 47 percent of Americans report their mental health has worsened. There has been an 8 percent increase in childhood obesity from 37 percent to 45 percent. Our children need help in school, too, as Rockford Public School shares that more than 50 percent of students are failing.

“Our community has faced unprecedented challenges this year,” Michelle Gorham, Chief Advancement Officer, YMCA of Rock River Valley said, “But, we’ve also seen unprecedented support from our members and donors. Strong communities are built by people who care about one another, and this year has proven that the Rock River Valley cares.”

