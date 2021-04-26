Advertisement

Windy and Warm Today and Tomorrow

Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday Night
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds today with strong southwest winds 25 - 35 and gusting to 40 MPH with highs in the upper 70′s. Enhanced fire danger this afternoon with strong winds and low humidity levels. Partly cloudy tonight with lows around 60. Low 80′s tomorrow and still rather breezy as shower/thunderstorm chances increase overnight. Showers likely on Wednesday with highs in the low 70′s.

