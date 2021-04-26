Advertisement

Walk-in vaccine clinic in Rockford Tuesday

Please bring a photo ID.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, April 27, with no appointment needed.

The vaccines will be available to all Illinoisans, ages 16 and older from from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Community Vaccination Site at the former K-Mart at 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd.

Those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an parent or legal guardian. Please bring a photo ID.

