Snyder’s of Hanover gifting thousands of pretzel sticks for National Pretzel Day

Winners will be selected at random to be eligible for free pretzels.
Snyder's of Hanover®
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Snyder’s of Hanover brand is giving away 1,000 free Crave Kits on Instagram for National Pretzel Day, April 26.

To get one you need to follow Snyder’s of Hanover on Instagram and tag your “boldest friend” in the comments section of the giveaway post Monday. Winners will be selected at random to be eligible for free pretzels.

