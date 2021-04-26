Advertisement

Rockford PD ask public to help identify robbery suspect

A weapon was implied and the suspect fled the scene with cash and property belonging to the business, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Walgreens at 1602 Kishwaukee Street
Walgreens at 1602 Kishwaukee Street
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public to help them find a suspect after a robbery to a Walgreens on Friday, April 23.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the Walgreens at 1602 Kishwaukee St. for a report of a robbery to the business. Upon arrival, officers spoke with employees who reported that a suspect entered the store, approached a cashier and announced that it was a robbery.

A weapon was implied and the suspect fled the scene with cash and property belonging to the business, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 35 to 45-years-old, 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds, wearing a blue knit hat, green jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and a surgical mask.

If you have any further information on this incident or others, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

