Rockford PD ask public to help identify robbery suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public to help them find a suspect after a robbery to a Walgreens on Friday, April 23.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the Walgreens at 1602 Kishwaukee St. for a report of a robbery to the business. Upon arrival, officers spoke with employees who reported that a suspect entered the store, approached a cashier and announced that it was a robbery.

A weapon was implied and the suspect fled the scene with cash and property belonging to the business, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 35 to 45-years-old, 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds, wearing a blue knit hat, green jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and a surgical mask.

If you have any further information on this incident or others, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

