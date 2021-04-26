Rockford man, 43, killed in Sunday afternoon crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Raymond N. Jackson, a 43-year-old man from Rockford, was identified as the victim killed in a crash in Rockford on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:50 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE Team officers attempted to stop a fleeing vehicle with stop sticks. The vehicle continued to take off. About one mile later, the police say the suspected vehicle crashed into another car at 9th St. and Harrison Ave. in Rockford.

The Illinois State Police say Jackson died as a result of the crash. A 12-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were taken to an area hospital. Officials say the driver of the suspected vehicle is a 27-year-old Devonte M. Flint of Rockford, who was taken into custody. Flint remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is handling this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations at (815) 987-7440. Callers can remain anonymous.

