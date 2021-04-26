No injuries after Rockton garage fire spreads to residence

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - No one was injured after a garage fire spread to a residence in Rockton on Sunday.

The Rockton Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Elmo Avenue around 8:30 p.m. They found a garage fire had spread to the nearby home, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.

The family was able to escape in time, though the garage and two vehicles were a total loss. The home received extensive damage, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are not known at this time. South Beloit and Harlem-Roscoe crews assisted the Rockton Fire Department.

