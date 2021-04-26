Advertisement

No injuries after Rockton garage fire spreads to residence

The family was able to escape in time, though the garage and two vehicles were a total loss.
200 block of Elmo Avenue
200 block of Elmo Avenue(Rockton Fire Protection District)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - No one was injured after a garage fire spread to a residence in Rockton on Sunday.

The Rockton Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Elmo Avenue around 8:30 p.m. They found a garage fire had spread to the nearby home, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.

The family was able to escape in time, though the garage and two vehicles were a total loss. The home received extensive damage, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are not known at this time. South Beloit and Harlem-Roscoe crews assisted the Rockton Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
One man dead, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Rockford Sunday afternoon
Acquisition stems from a clause in a prior agreement to get casinos to the Stateline
815 Entertainment is set to acquire Giovanni’s Restaurant & Convention Center
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Make-a-Wish foundation
Make-a-Wish Foundation celebrates Stillman Valley teen battling cancer
Mass vaccination site in Rockford offers walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday

Latest News

Illinois will lose one Congressional seat for the decade. Source: U.S. Census Bureau.
Census population figures cost Illinois a congressional seat
National Infertility Awareness Week
WOMEN SUFFERING FROM INFERTILITY ARE NOT ALONE
YMCA
YMCA of Rock River Valley raising money for scholarships, program subsidies
Free virtual classroom sessions offered to small businesses starting in May