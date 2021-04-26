Golden Eagles, Regents each sweep double-headers on Sunday

(WIFR) - As we transition into the traditional spring sports in high school, college is well into its baseball and softball seasons. Rock Valley College and Rockford University each picked up double-header sweeps on Sunday at home.

The NJCAA DIII top-ranked Golden Eagles beat South Suburban College 18-1 and 10-2, each game lasting only five innings. RVC is looking to start another long winning streak after its nine-game win streak was snapped on Friday. On the season, Rock Valley is 30-6 with two weeks left in the regular season.

The Regents are having one of their best seasons in program history. RU is 19-13 overall and is now 9-7 in conference after winning four straight over Edgewood. Rockford needs to win one of its next four games against Dominican to lock up a spot in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference tournament. It would be the first time the Regents have ever made the tournament since joining the NACC.

