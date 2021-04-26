Advertisement

Golden Eagles, Regents each sweep double-headers on Sunday

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - As we transition into the traditional spring sports in high school, college is well into its baseball and softball seasons. Rock Valley College and Rockford University each picked up double-header sweeps on Sunday at home.

The NJCAA DIII top-ranked Golden Eagles beat South Suburban College 18-1 and 10-2, each game lasting only five innings. RVC is looking to start another long winning streak after its nine-game win streak was snapped on Friday. On the season, Rock Valley is 30-6 with two weeks left in the regular season.

The Regents are having one of their best seasons in program history. RU is 19-13 overall and is now 9-7 in conference after winning four straight over Edgewood. Rockford needs to win one of its next four games against Dominican to lock up a spot in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference tournament. It would be the first time the Regents have ever made the tournament since joining the NACC.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
One man dead, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Rockford Sunday afternoon
Two Rockford bridges to be replaced
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot in Loves Park up for sale
John C. Boose
Rockford man convicted of murdering wife in 2015

Latest News

North Boone defeated Dixon to capture the Big Northern Conference championship.
A look back at the spring high school football season in the Stateline
The spring football season in Illinois has quickly come and go. However, there were plenty of...
High school football season recap
Trinity Fry hit a three-run home run against South Suburban College in Rock Valley's...
College softball Sunday in the Stateline
Football Frenzy - Week 6 Saturday Edition