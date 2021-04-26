Advertisement

Floating docks could soon come to Davis Park

Sen. Stadelman said the plan is to try to have the docks installed by summer so people can get out and enjoy them.
Davis Park
Davis Park
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford could get one step closer to sprucing up Davis Park and bring more boating options for people along the Rock River.

Rockford’s Finance and Personnel Committee will take a vote Monday night whether or not to approve an engineering agreement to bring floating docks to Davis Park. State Senator Steve Stadelman said he secured a $250,000 grant to help make these floating docks a reality.

Stadelman said the plan is to try to have the docks installed by summer so people can get out and enjoy them.

“People are attracted to the river. It’s a great asset for our community and this will be another place to gather downtown for entertainment, celebrations or special moments. I think cities need gathering spaces for residents and visitors and I think Davis Park will be a great space for our city,” Sen. Stadelman said.

