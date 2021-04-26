Advertisement

Child Abuse Awareness Month

‘I think it’s easier to believe this isn’t happening in our community.’
(WNDU)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 6 million children in the U.S. face abusive and dangerous situations every year. A dark statistic as we bring awareness to this nationwide tragedy during National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

To fight the rising statistics, local organizations like Carrie Lynn Children’s Center, work with other community groups to empower Rockfordians to find safer environments, and a light out of the darkness.

Carrie Lynn Center executive director Kathy Pomahac said her center has given children the permission and safety to open up about something uncomfortable happens to them. However, there is still work to do as a society when it comes to believing what they have to say.

“I think it’s easier to believe this isn’t happening in our community. Given the fact that we see over 700 children a year at the center who suffer at the hands of others, and those numbers go up every year. It tells me that we have some room to grow on this issue,” Pomahac.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
One man dead, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Rockford Sunday afternoon
Acquisition stems from a clause in a prior agreement to get casinos to the Stateline
815 Entertainment is set to acquire Giovanni’s Restaurant & Convention Center
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Walgreens at 1602 Kishwaukee Street
Rockford PD ask public to help identify robbery suspect
Make-a-Wish foundation
Make-a-Wish Foundation celebrates Stillman Valley teen battling cancer

Latest News

Gas prices dip to $2.98 average in region
Gas prices dip to $2.98 per gallon average
20th Street bridge work, improvements begin
20th Street bridge work, improvements begin
A cold front is to trigger a few showers and storms as early as Tuesday evening.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/26/2021
Davis Park
Floating docks could soon come to Davis Park