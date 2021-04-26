ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 6 million children in the U.S. face abusive and dangerous situations every year. A dark statistic as we bring awareness to this nationwide tragedy during National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

To fight the rising statistics, local organizations like Carrie Lynn Children’s Center, work with other community groups to empower Rockfordians to find safer environments, and a light out of the darkness.

Carrie Lynn Center executive director Kathy Pomahac said her center has given children the permission and safety to open up about something uncomfortable happens to them. However, there is still work to do as a society when it comes to believing what they have to say.

“I think it’s easier to believe this isn’t happening in our community. Given the fact that we see over 700 children a year at the center who suffer at the hands of others, and those numbers go up every year. It tells me that we have some room to grow on this issue,” Pomahac.

