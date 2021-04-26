Advertisement

Brothers meet in North Carolina after nearly 60 years apart

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Two brothers were finally able to meet each other after nearly 60 years apart.

Martin Hauser found Joe Shaw on Facebook after finding out they were related.

Hauser was adopted as a baby in 1962. He said he tried ancestry sites and DNA when he started a search for his biological parents many years later, but found nothing.

He was able to access his dad’s death certificate after a change in North Carolina law.

“That’s when I knew my daddy’s name was Joseph Shaw Sr. and on the bottom it said next of kin Joseph B. Shaw Jr. And within 15 minutes on Facebook, I found him,” Hauser said.

Shaw told his fiancé and they were shocked.

“I was like, somebody just messaged me thinking that we’re brothers. And she said, ‘well, call him,’” Shaw said.

They’ve talked on the phone just about everyday since.

Hauser and his wife flew from Phoenix, Arizona, to make sure they could see Shaw and his fiancée get married.

“I feel at home finally,” Shaw said.

Hauser said he hopes their story gives other people hope to never give up on finding family.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
One man dead, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Rockford Sunday afternoon
Acquisition stems from a clause in a prior agreement to get casinos to the Stateline
815 Entertainment is set to acquire Giovanni’s Restaurant & Convention Center
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Make-a-Wish foundation
Make-a-Wish Foundation celebrates Stillman Valley teen battling cancer
Mass vaccination site in Rockford offers walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday

Latest News

There is a coronavirus outbreak at a Pennsylvania elementary school and faulty ventilation may...
Coronavirus outbreak at a Pennsylvania elementary school
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man, 43, killed in Sunday afternoon crash
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Attorney: Black man killed by police shot in back of head
COVID-19 Vaccination card
IDPH: 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths