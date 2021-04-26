Bridge repairs to begin May 3 on I-39 in Ogle County

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) – Construction on the bridges carrying northbound and southbound Interstate 39 over Kilbuck Creek in Ogle County will begin on Monday, May 3, weather permitting.

The bridges are located at milepost 107 between exits 111 (Illinois 72) and 104 (Illinois 64), according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Martam Construction Inc. of Elgin is the contractor of the $1,754,249 project, which is funded under Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild capital plan. Work includes deck patching, expansion joint replacement, concrete overlay and structure repairs. One lane of traffic on each bridge will be maintained throughout the project, which is expected to be completed by mid-July, according to IDOT.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict2 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.