Blood donors get free beef sticks for National Beef Month

You can donate whole blood every 56 days.
Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)
Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) – Blood donors can enjoy beef sticks during the month of May after a donation from the Stephenson/Winnebago County Beef Association in honor of National Beef Month.

The snacks will be available while supplies last for individuals at the Freeport Donor Center, 461 E. South St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month (May 8).

Blood donation appointments can be made online, on the myRRVBC app, or by calling 815-965-8751. If you’re a first-time donor, bring a photo ID. You can donate whole blood every 56 days.

Beef Month spotlights the U.S. beef industry and those who play integral roles – from farmers to processors – in the process. Beef is a source of protein and supplies nutrients, including B-vitamins, zinc and iron, according to the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

