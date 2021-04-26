A look back at the spring high school football season in the Stateline

(WIFR) - Six weeks of high school football in Illinois flew by. However, there were many memorable moments from this spring.

Harlem won its first conference championship since 1997, defeating East 48-8 in the NIC-10 title game on Friday. The next day, Lena-Winslow stormed back, down 13 points late in the fourth, to beat Du-Pec 24-21 to win the NUIC North championship. Hours later, North Boone beat Dixon in the final seconds 40-33 to capture the Big Northern Conference title. It was the Vikings first conference championship since they won the East Division in 2012.

It was also a record-breaking year. Harlem’s James Cooper Jr. is now the all-time NIC-10 passing leader. The senior threw for 1,833 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just four interceptions in six games. Aquin’s William Gustafson set the Northern Upstate Illini Conference record for most offensive touchdowns in a career with 93. He had seven total touchdowns in his final high school game in a win over Rockford Christian.

