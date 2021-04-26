Advertisement

A look back at the spring high school football season in the Stateline

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Six weeks of high school football in Illinois flew by. However, there were many memorable moments from this spring.

Harlem won its first conference championship since 1997, defeating East 48-8 in the NIC-10 title game on Friday. The next day, Lena-Winslow stormed back, down 13 points late in the fourth, to beat Du-Pec 24-21 to win the NUIC North championship. Hours later, North Boone beat Dixon in the final seconds 40-33 to capture the Big Northern Conference title. It was the Vikings first conference championship since they won the East Division in 2012.

It was also a record-breaking year. Harlem’s James Cooper Jr. is now the all-time NIC-10 passing leader. The senior threw for 1,833 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just four interceptions in six games. Aquin’s William Gustafson set the Northern Upstate Illini Conference record for most offensive touchdowns in a career with 93. He had seven total touchdowns in his final high school game in a win over Rockford Christian.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
One man dead, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Rockford Sunday afternoon
Two Rockford bridges to be replaced
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot in Loves Park up for sale
John C. Boose
Rockford man convicted of murdering wife in 2015

Latest News

Rockford University softball gets ready to take the field for its game against Edgewood.
Golden Eagles, Regents each sweep double-headers on Sunday
The spring football season in Illinois has quickly come and go. However, there were plenty of...
High school football season recap
Trinity Fry hit a three-run home run against South Suburban College in Rock Valley's...
College softball Sunday in the Stateline
Football Frenzy - Week 6 Saturday Edition