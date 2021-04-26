815 Entertainment is set to acquire Giovanni’s Restaurant & Convention Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 815 Entertainment is set to buy out the Castrogiovanni family and take over their building after the Illinois Gaming Board denied them a Hard Rock Casino supplier’s license. State representatives say this comes as a shock since the family has strongly supported the casino coming to Rockford.

The family was included in the list of investors for the casino proposal, however they are no longer listed after the license was denied. This decision triggers a clause in agreements, allowing 815 Entertainment to acquire the Giovanni’s building, and the family’s share in the company. Gaming board administrator Marcus Fruchter spoke with the Rockford Register Star. He says the suggestion to reject the license is based on conduct, and circumstances that might jeopardize the integrity of gaming. Joe Castrogiovanni released the following statement.

“I have decided to remove myself and my wife from the IGB licensing process and work with the Hard Rock folks to facilitate their realization of the project, knowing they will put forth a wonderful product for future employees and customers. The city of Rockford deserves nothing but the best, and we will continue to proudly support this project and all that it will bring to our region.”

“I feel bad for their family because they’ve done so much and given so much to the community,” said Sen. Dave Syverson, “but it sounds like there’s still a win-win in this case that they’re able to sell the building and move forward with the project.”

Sen. Steve Stadleman is also hoping to look towards the future, saying, “All the building would house a temporary casino and I think that the plan’s still going forward. I mean there’s quite a renovation plan for that facility. I think $8 million worth of improvements will be taking place at the old restaurant.”

23 News reached out to Illinois Gaming Board and attorneys covering the case, and have yet to hear back with more information.

