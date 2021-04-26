Advertisement

20th Street bridge work, improvements begin

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anyone who travels 20th Street — just over the U.S. 20 Bypass in Rockford — should probably find another route for the next couple of weeks.

The Illinois Department of Transportation started work on the bridge, which will be removed and replaced. Crews will start on the U.S. 20 shoulders and then move to the actual bridge next week.

The improvements will include a multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists. The project is expected to be complete in early October.

