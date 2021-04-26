2021′s warmest temperatures to date on the way this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After having strung together three consecutive days in the 60s, temperatures Sunday took a substantial hit as winds swung around to the northeast, sending much cooler air in our direction. The 53° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport Sunday was more reflective of what we’d see in March’s final days, not April’s. The good news for warm weather enthusiasts is that the chill’s only temporary. Temperatures are to surge a good 20° to 25° Monday, thanks to the nearly uninterrupted sunshine forecast to be in place along with a strengthening southerly breeze, which will, at times, gust up to 35 miles per hour. The end result is to be a high temperature of 77°, more typical of June 1!

Sunshine and a very gusty southerly wind will propel temperatures well into the 70s Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Monday night, the continued presence of the healthy breezes along with an insurgence of moisture into the area will keep temperatures from dropping below the 60° mark. The warmer base from which we’ll start Tuesday along with sunshine and those aforementioned breezes will send temperatures well into the 80s.

Sunshine and southerly winds promise even warmer temperatures Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The 85° high temperature forecast to occur Tuesday is to be 20° above normal, more typical of what we’d see around the 4th of July, and would be the warmest reading here since an 86° high temperature occurred before Labor Day last year.

We'll see temperatures surge well into the 70s Monday, and 80s appear nearly certain Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A strong cold front’s approach overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday’s opening hours is poised to bring the return of rain chances to our forecast in what may become the beginning of a more active weather pattern to span the final days of the workweek.

Our next chances for rain arrive late Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain’s not to fall constantly Wednesday. In fact, dry hours are guaranteed to occur. However, as the front stalls out to our south, rain chances may again return later in the day or at night.

The cold front is to stall to our south Wednesday, keeping rainfall chances in the forecast either here or nearby. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A secondary wave of low pressure sweeps in from the southwest Wednesday into early Thursday, bringing with it renewed prospects for showers and embedded thunderstorms, which could stick around through the opening half of our Thursday before departing off to the east.

Wet weather may continue into the first portion of Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rainfall should shut off shortly after lunchtime Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any rainfall that does occur will be welcomed, as our rainfall deficits are growing, and doing so rapidly! For the month, we’re now running more than an inch below normal, and our shortfalls since March 1 and for the year-to-date are nearing two inches.

We're running nearly two inches below normal in the precipitation department since March 1, so rainfall is badly needed. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to swing back closer to normal in the wake of the midweek rains, though it’ll hardly be cold. April’s to end with temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will fall back closer to normal as we round out the workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The early read on next weekend is that it’s likely to be a warm on. May is to open Saturday with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s underneath extensive sunshine. Sunday, despite the addition of a shower or thunderstorm chance, may very well see a return to the 80s.

It's increasingly likely another round of warmth is to arrive as May begins next weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.