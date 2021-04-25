WCHD resumes giving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - After the CDC and the FDA lift the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, area residents are now able to get the one and done shot yet again.

The Winnebago County Health Department announces they will resume administering the J&J shit to those 18 and older. WCHD officials say while the risk of blood clots from the shot are serious, they’re also quite rare. They add that health experts from across the country have reviewed the data and the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Officials say like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson shot is highly effective and safe.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.