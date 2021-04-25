Advertisement

WCHD resumes giving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - After the CDC and the FDA lift the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, area residents are now able to get the one and done shot yet again.

The Winnebago County Health Department announces they will resume administering the J&J shit to those 18 and older. WCHD officials say while the risk of blood clots from the shot are serious, they’re also quite rare. They add that health experts from across the country have reviewed the data and the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Officials say like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson shot is highly effective and safe.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old shot in Rockford
17-year-old shot in the back on Rockford’s southeast side
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot in Loves Park up for sale
Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Two Rockford bridges to be replaced

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Walmart has required customers to wear masks at all stores since July.
16-year-old Walmart employee recalls alleged attack over mask policy