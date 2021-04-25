Advertisement

Rocktown Adventures hosts outdoor gear sale

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With summer fast approaching, many residents were able to purchase some outdoor gear on Saturday.

Rocktown Adventures in Rockford hosts an outdoor gear yard sale where people could purchase gently used life jackets and canoes along with other outdoor accessories. Organizers say they started the event in 2019 as a way for people to reduce, reuse and repurpose their outdoor gear.

Kevin Versino says, “Part of us doing this event wasn’t just for us to sell stuff, it was to enable customers to kind of have a marketplace to meet other like minded outdoor enthusiasts, exchange and sell their gear as well.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old shot in Rockford
17-year-old shot in the back on Rockford’s southeast side
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot in Loves Park up for sale
Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Two Rockford bridges to be replaced

Latest News

Miracle mile clean up event
Miracle Mile hosts road clean-up event
Drug Take Back Day
Loves Park PD hosts clinic for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
WCHD
WCHD resumes giving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Make-a-Wish foundation
Make-a-Wish Foundation celebrates Stillman Valley teen battling cancer