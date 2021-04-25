Rocktown Adventures hosts outdoor gear sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With summer fast approaching, many residents were able to purchase some outdoor gear on Saturday.

Rocktown Adventures in Rockford hosts an outdoor gear yard sale where people could purchase gently used life jackets and canoes along with other outdoor accessories. Organizers say they started the event in 2019 as a way for people to reduce, reuse and repurpose their outdoor gear.

Kevin Versino says, “Part of us doing this event wasn’t just for us to sell stuff, it was to enable customers to kind of have a marketplace to meet other like minded outdoor enthusiasts, exchange and sell their gear as well.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.