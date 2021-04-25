Advertisement

Miracle Mile hosts road clean-up event

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Miracle Mile hosts its 17th annual clean up event to help get garbage and other trash lying around the community picked up and properly tossed out.

Many volunteers geared up with safety vests, gloves, trash bags and tongs to help pick up garbage around the community and near areas of water. Organizers say it feels good to clean up trash around the region and continue to ask people to not use the sides of the road as a place to dispose of their unwanted garbage.

Philip Schalow says, “It’s a lot of fun to take care of this area because I walk by it everyday and it feels good to take care of the animals and the plants too.”

