Mass vaccination site in Rockford offers walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday

All Illinois residents can get a shot from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no appointment needed.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces residents are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine with no appointment needed during select times on Sunday.

Officials say all Illinois residents 16 and older can walk-in to the mass vaccination site on Sandy Hollow Rd. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The health department says the vaccines will be available to the first 300 people. All those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Officials ask people to bring a photo I.D.

