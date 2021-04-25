Mass vaccination site in Rockford offers walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces residents are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine with no appointment needed during select times on Sunday.

Officials say all Illinois residents 16 and older can walk-in to the mass vaccination site on Sandy Hollow Rd. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The health department says the vaccines will be available to the first 300 people. All those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Officials ask people to bring a photo I.D.

