Loves Park PD hosts clinic for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and there were several locations residents around the Stateline were able to safely get rid of their medications.

The Loves Park Police Department set up shop at the Walgreens on North 2nd Street for people to come drop off their prescription drugs. Police say once people drop off their pills, they’re then transported to a facility for proper disposal. Sergeant Eric Meadors says this drug take back event is a safe way to ensure these pills don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Meadors says, “It kind of keeps medicine from either a getting back on the street for narcotics or some people actually try to throw them away or flush them down the toilet. We don’t want this kind of medications in the water systems so its a way for people to get rid of them safely and we’ll dispose of them correctly.”

