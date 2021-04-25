Football Frenzy - Week 6 Saturday Edition
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With no state series to play in this spring football season, Saturday marks the end of the line for some seniors, and with a pair of teams playing for an impromptu conference championship there is a playoff feel in some stadiums. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Saturday of football in the Stateline.
NUIC:
Lena-Winslow 24, DuPec 21
Orangeville 26, Milledgeville 8
BNC:
North Boone 40, Dixon 33
Stillman Valley 38, Oregon 6
Non-conference:
Aquin 56, Rockford Christian 7
