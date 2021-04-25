Cooler Sunday followed by big summer-like warmth for next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are tracking a small cool down for Sunday before temperature skyrocket for April’s last workweek. In addition, our chances for showers and thunderstorms also return to the forecast at this time.

We managed to get into the 60s just as forecast and thanks in part to more sunshine in the afternoon. It was definitely a nice break following many days of well below normal temperatures. The region managed to get a small amount of rain due to a cold front that moved through the region. In addition, the front will aid in dropping temperatures tonight to get some frost in spots.

Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Whiteside Counties are under a Frost Advisory in effect at midnight continuing through 8:00 a.m. Sunday. Be sure to take proper precautions for any sensitive vegetation or plants you may have outside.

This will be the last of the frost for some time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday doesn’t look too bad, although once again a bit on the cooler side. We’ll have increasing clouds in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. There is a small chance we could see some very light showers again in the afternoon or early evening. However much like today, it won’t amount to much and will be very quick.

Increasing clouds Sunday afternoon could lead to light, brief showers in the afternoon and early evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once Monday comes around, so do the changes to our weather pattern. If you’re ready for a taste of summer, you can thank very gusty south winds beginning on Monday that will boost our temperatures into the upper 70s for highs. It’s also looking likely that temperatures in the 80s will be around Tuesday! Monday will be dry and so will most of Tuesday, which will also be a tad on the humid side. It’s the next cold front that will eye the Stateline overnight into Wednesday that renews our chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Get ready for temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It'll feel a bit warmer along with somewhat more humid on Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wednesday looks to give us the best chance for scattered showers and storms next week. It’s entirely possible that some of this will produce some well-needed heavy rain for our grounds and possibly give us some severe storms. However it’s still too early to talk about any exact severe potential, that will be fine-tuned in the days ahead.

There are a couple of opportunities for storms. Still too early to talk specifics. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Longer range, we’ll cool temporarily for Thursday and then the 70s return by next weekend. The key takeaways for getting into early May currently favor for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation, too.

