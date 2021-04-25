Advertisement

Belvidere North volleyball wins 5th consecutive NIC-10 title

In three sets the Blue Thunder beat Hononegah to clinch the conference.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere North Blue Thunder continue to dominate the NIC-10 on the volleyball court. The squad defeated Hononegah in three sets to claim its 5th straight conference championship.

Earlier in the season, the two Stateline rivals met when the Blue Thunder won in straight sets, this time Hononegah pushes it to a third by winning the first set 26-24.

Belvidere North then won the second set 25-15, and the third 25-22. The team went undefeated in conference play this year and only lost one game out of the NIC-10. The Blue Thunder also only dropped four sets the entire year.

