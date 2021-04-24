Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County board approves a redevelopment plan for a project to be built and occupied by an unknown company.

The site just south of Rockford will be home to what’s being billed as one of the most exciting business developments in the area. Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli says, “This is a minimum $20 million investment for our community, it will support many jobs for our community and it will spur even more economic growth in our community.”

He says the county’s strategic position, just west of Chicago and near multiple highways makes it highly competitive for logistics and e-commerce companies. Chiarelli says, “This is a huge win for Winnebago County and our entire region. This I-39 corridor is a major asset for our entire county and it’s attracting many players in e-commerce in distribution and logistics so we are very excited about this.”

But what’s still unknown is what company will occupy the site. Winnebago County Board member Jean Crosby says this is actually very common practice. “They don’t want to have other municipalities know who they’re negotiating with. That’s why there’s a confidentiality agreement and I still don’t know who it is. I don’t think anyone on the board knows who it is, maybe our chairman but I do not.”

The public, however, won’t have to wait for long. “This project has been in the works for months and it’s been highly sought after by many developers across the Midwest, it’ll be forthcoming,” Chiarelli says.

The closure for the project is expected during the first week in May. That’s when the company behind the project will become public.

