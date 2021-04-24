Advertisement

Harlem’s Bob Moynihan earns Chicago Bears Coach of the Week honors

Bob Moynihan was named the Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week after Harlem's win...
Bob Moynihan was named the Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week after Harlem's win against Prairie Ridge.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Earlier this season, the Chicago Bears recognized Harlem senior quarterback James Cooper Jr. for his Week 2 performance against Freeport. On Thursday, the Bears went back to Machesney Park to honor Cooper’s head coach Bob Moynihan as High School Coach of the Week.

It comes on the heels of the Huskies’ 43-42 thrilling victory against Prairie Ridge on Saturday. The instant classic caught the attention of the voters of the award. Cooper’s touchdown run with under 10 seconds made it a one-point game. It was Moynihan’s decision to go for two and the win. His belief and trust in his team helped sealed the victory. Harlem moved to 5-0 with the win, with three of those coming by three points or less.

The Huskies will play East for the NIC-10 championship on Friday. Harlem was not won a conference title in football since 1997.

