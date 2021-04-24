Football Frenzy Recap - Week 6
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It hasn’t always been pretty but we made it through six weeks of spring football in the Stateline, and what a way to cap off the Football Frenzy this season than with a conference championship on the line. Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s slate of games around the Stateline.
NIC-10:
#5 Harlem 48, East 8
Hononegah 52, Freeport 7
Auburn 58, Belvidere 13
Big Northern:
Lutheran 6, #5 Byron 0
Non-Conference:
Stockton 16, Winnebago 14
NUIC:
Forreston 30, EPC 14
Polo 62, AFC 6
Galena 42, East Dubuque 20
River Ridge 60, South Beloit 6
Interstate 8:
Rochelle 39, Ottawa 38
Sycamore 43, Plano 7
DuPage Valley:
Naperville North 40, DeKalb 34
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.