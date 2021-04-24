Football Frenzy Recap - Week 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It hasn’t always been pretty but we made it through six weeks of spring football in the Stateline, and what a way to cap off the Football Frenzy this season than with a conference championship on the line. Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s slate of games around the Stateline.

NIC-10:

#5 Harlem 48, East 8

Hononegah 52, Freeport 7

Auburn 58, Belvidere 13

Big Northern:

Lutheran 6, #5 Byron 0

Non-Conference:

Stockton 16, Winnebago 14

NUIC:

Forreston 30, EPC 14

Polo 62, AFC 6

Galena 42, East Dubuque 20

River Ridge 60, South Beloit 6

Interstate 8:

Rochelle 39, Ottawa 38

Sycamore 43, Plano 7

DuPage Valley:

Naperville North 40, DeKalb 34

