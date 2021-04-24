Advertisement

Bago Lounge in Winnebago opens for business near Winnebago Corners

Bago Lounge opens near Winnebago Corners on Elida next to Subway,
Bago Lounge opens near Winnebago Corners on Elida next to Subway,(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been two years since the Village of Winnebago lifted its alcohol ban and the latest business to take advantage of that change opens its doors this week.

Bago Lounge Wine, Spirits and Slots is located right off Winnebago Corners in the 800 block of Elida Street next to the Subway. The full service bar serves a wide variety of local beers and wines along with specialty drinks. There are snack foods like chips, dips or a charcuterie board. But you are also welcome to order from local restaurants and bring food in.

There’s also an entertainment element to Bago Lounge with acoustic music, solo artists and eventually stand up comedy scheduled regularly. Manager Amber Pena says, “I think last weekend we had a great turnout. Everybody loved the fact they could still talk to the person next to them have a conversation and listen to some good music at the same time.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
17-year-old shot in Rockford
17-year-old shot in the back on Rockford’s southeast side
Sarah Safranek
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges
Roscoe wedding venue
Proposed wedding venue in Roscoe stirs controversy among village

Latest News

Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Mystery building breaks ground in Winnebago County
Chief Sayles has been with the Beloit Police Department since 2005
Newest Beloit police chief not new to the force
The Greater Freeport Partnership is excited to announce the first annual Stephenson County...
First Annual Restaurant Week kicks off in Stephenson Co.
Many people aren't getting the mental help they need.
Mental health money coming to Illinois