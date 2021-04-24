Bago Lounge in Winnebago opens for business near Winnebago Corners

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been two years since the Village of Winnebago lifted its alcohol ban and the latest business to take advantage of that change opens its doors this week.

Bago Lounge Wine, Spirits and Slots is located right off Winnebago Corners in the 800 block of Elida Street next to the Subway. The full service bar serves a wide variety of local beers and wines along with specialty drinks. There are snack foods like chips, dips or a charcuterie board. But you are also welcome to order from local restaurants and bring food in.

There’s also an entertainment element to Bago Lounge with acoustic music, solo artists and eventually stand up comedy scheduled regularly. Manager Amber Pena says, “I think last weekend we had a great turnout. Everybody loved the fact they could still talk to the person next to them have a conversation and listen to some good music at the same time.”

