Aquin football stays ready, finds opponent for this weekend

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Putting the win in Aquin. It’s something the Bulldogs football team has done throughout the shortened season. But it became unclear whether the undefeated second ranked team in Class 1A would have any more chances at victory this year until now.

Aquin was a team without a game for this weekend after its scheduled opponent, West Carroll, canceled its season due to COVID concerns. But on Wednesday afternoon, the Bulldogs got an opponent. Rockford Christian became available after its scheduled opponent, Amboy, was forced to cancel due to COVID 48 hours before game time. So now, the Bulldogs and Royal Lions will hook up for a second time this season.

Aquin senior quarterback William Gustafson will get his chance to score a touchdown, which would set the all-time NUIC career record.

“That would be pretty awesome,” said Gustafson. “I don’t think I’ve ever broken that record. So that would be kind of cool to have my name as that record leader. But I’m just staying positive to hopefully get that game in.”

“We played 13 kids on everything, kickoff punt return everything,” explained head coach Broc Kundert. “And 8 of those kids are seniors. And really they’re just tough kids. They don’t ask to come out. They don’t ask why do we have to do more sprints. They don’t ask why do we have to lift more. They just do it because they just want to win and they’re competitive and every single one of them is just tough.”

