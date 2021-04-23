Two Rockford bridges to be replaced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The First and Second street bridges, originally built in the mid-1800s, will be replaced following an order from the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The ICC notified Union Pacific Railroad, which built the bridges, that it is responsible for a portion of the cost of fixing them.

The First Street bridge was closed in 2014 after failing an inspection by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The Second Street bridge closed in 2017 for the same reason.

The city of Rockford will replace the First Street bridge with one that can handle vehicle traffic. The Second Street bridge will turn into a pedestrian walkway in an effort to curb speeding vehicles through the Haight Village neighborhood. Union Pacific will be responsible for the costs of the vehicular bridge and 80 percent of the pedestrian walkway. The ICC will help out with the rest of the funding.

Once construction is complete, the city will be responsible for the upkeep of the bridges.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.