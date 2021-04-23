Advertisement

Tickets now on sale for Old Settlers Days

Old Settlers Days runs June 17-20, 2021.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s official: a Stateline summer staple is back on the calendar after a year break due to the pandemic.

Tickets went on sale at 7 a.m. Friday for the 2021 Old Settlers Days festival in downtown Rockton.

Headliners include country music stars Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, Riley Green and Gabby Barrett. There are four-day wristbands available for a limited time and general admission passes are $6. Concert tickets are $20 each night.

For more and to buy tickets, visit oldsettlersdays.com. Old Settlers Days runs June 17-20, 2021.

