Stadelman effort to promote local journalism passes Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A measure sponsored by State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) that pushes to ensure local journalism survives in Illinois’ small towns and mid-sized cities passed the State Senate on Thursday.

“I’ve dedicated years of my life to journalism, so I understand the importance of having access to local news,” Stadelman said. “Illinoisans deserve to know what’s happening in their communities, regardless of where they live.”

The measure would create the Local Journalism Task Force, which would be made up of 10 individuals representing print and broadcast media, journalism schools, and state and local government. They would be tasked with conducting a study on communities underserved by local journalism and making recommendations on how to preserve and restore news coverage in these areas.

If signed into law, the task force would be required to submit the findings from its study to the governor’s office and the General Assembly no later than Jan. 1, 2023.

“Whether you live in Rockford, Rochelle, or Chicago, you need to know what’s going on in your community,” Stadelman said. “I hope this legislation will provide new ideas to help address dwindling press coverage throughout Illinois.”

Declines in advertising revenue and circulation have meant that nearly half of the newsroom jobs at newspapers that existed in 2004 have since disappeared — and more than 2,000 papers around the country have closed over the past 15 years.

Senate Bill 134 passed the Illinois Senate with a vote of 57-0 and will now go to the Illinois House of Representatives for further consideration.

