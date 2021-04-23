Small rain chances through midday Saturday followed by a big warm-up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Don’t be canceling any outdoor plans you may have for this weekend just yet. However, it may be helpful to have the umbrella handy if you’ll be outside at all Saturday. Small rain chances are in the forecast but not soon after, you may be needing t-shirts and shorts once again next week.

The next wave in the form of scattered rain showers is still on track to arrive overnight before ending Saturday morning. It still appears areas just south and east of the Stateline will see the best chance. Skies will show signs of improving on Saturday allowing temperatures to reach the mid 60s. A cold front will move through the region in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon that will drop temperatures slightly for Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday looks like a great day with temperatures near 60 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Then the winds will shift to come out of the south and that will help our temperatures soar well into the 70s for Monday and well into the 80s on Tuesday! It will be quite breezy both days with more clouds in the sky on Tuesday. Forecast high temperatures on Tuesday will be practically July-like with how far into the 80s our temperatures may soar. It will also be a tad bit on the sticky side because of higher dew points due to some moisture that the southerly winds will bring us.

A quick surge of sticky conditions with higher dew points arrive for the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A roller-coaster pattern in the temperature department continues with July-like warmth on the way for Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then another weather-maker will arrive Tuesday night and move through here Wednesday. A decent soaking of rain is looking likely across the region through the middle of next week. Some of these showers could be some heavier thunderstorms, especially on Wednesday. This will be some well-needed rain for the Stateline. Any severe threat is still too far out to tell.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and then storms will move in into Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

An approaching weather system will also bring renewed shower and thunderstorm chances to the area by the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Stay tuned on that but enjoy the weekend and the warmth next week!

