Schnucks recalls variety of bakery items due to packaging concerns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items because the grocer’s container manufacturer, Genpak, has notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging which could result in the plastic particles being embedded in the baked goods.

To date, there have been no reports of injury or illness associated with consumption of these products. Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16:

Schnucks Bakery items (Schnucks)

Recall of several Schnucks Bakery items due to packaging concerns. (Schnucks)

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

