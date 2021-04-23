Advertisement

Rockford man faces additional robbery charge

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department announced a 38-year-old Rockford man is currently wanted for aggravated robbery.

The Belvidere Police Department was sent to the Subway Sandwich Shop on 1220 North State St. for a report of a robbery to the business on April 11. Officers and detectives arrived to the scene and collected evidence including surveillance video providing suspect descriptions.

Thirty-eight-year-old Scott J. Njos was previously charged after a robbery at a Rockford Walgreens on April 18.

An ongoing investigation, in cooperation with the Rockford Police Department, allowed police to identify and locate a suspect. Belvidere detectives reviewed the investigation with the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized felony charges against 38-year-old Scott J. Njos of aggravated robbery and robbery.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867 (815-547-STOP). Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.

