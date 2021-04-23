Advertisement

Newest Beloit police chief not new to the force

Chief Sayles has been with the Beloit Police Department since 2005
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Police Department welcomes its newest chief, but he’s not new to the force. In fact, he’s been with the department for more than 15 years.

Andres Sayles was sworn in as chief earlier this week after the city’s police and fire commission unanimously appointed him to lead the force. Sayles began his time in Beloit as a patrol officer in 2005. He was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant and then captain.

He takes over after former chief David Zibolski left the Stateline to lead the Fargo, North Dakota Police Department. Sayles said he’s ready for the challenge and is already looking to add members to the department.

“We want our community members of the city of Beloit to understand that we want them here at the Beloit police department, we have a great working schedule so we’re going to hone in on that and make sure that we make individuals that we have a great work life balance here, getting out with community members,” Sayles said.

