Advertisement

Mental health money coming to Illinois

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said this funding is much needed, especially within communities of color.
Many people aren't getting the mental help they need.
Many people aren't getting the mental help they need.(Storyblocks)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The need for mental health, trauma and substance use care have only compounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but help is on the way to Illinois to the tune of nearly $100 million.

Through the American Rescue Plan, the state has received $92 million in federal funding for mental health and substance abuse treatment, with tens of millions of additional dollars expected. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said this funding is much needed, especially within communities of color.

“There were more suicides by black residents of cook county Illinois in 2020 than over the past ten years. And at the same time opioid overdoses in Illinois spiked near 60 percent during the first half of 2020 compared to the previous year,” Durbin said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
17-year-old shot in Rockford
17-year-old shot in the back on Rockford’s southeast side
Sarah Safranek
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges
Roscoe wedding venue
Proposed wedding venue in Roscoe stirs controversy among village

Latest News

Chief Sayles has been with the Beloit Police Department since 2005
Newest Beloit police chief not new to the force
The Greater Freeport Partnership is excited to announce the first annual Stephenson County...
First Annual Restaurant Week kicks off in Stephenson Co.
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Concert series coming to Rockford
Food drive
Free meals for school, bank staff in Loves Park April 30