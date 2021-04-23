Mental health money coming to Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The need for mental health, trauma and substance use care have only compounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but help is on the way to Illinois to the tune of nearly $100 million.

Through the American Rescue Plan, the state has received $92 million in federal funding for mental health and substance abuse treatment, with tens of millions of additional dollars expected. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said this funding is much needed, especially within communities of color.

“There were more suicides by black residents of cook county Illinois in 2020 than over the past ten years. And at the same time opioid overdoses in Illinois spiked near 60 percent during the first half of 2020 compared to the previous year,” Durbin said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.