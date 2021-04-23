Advertisement

Rockford man convicted of murdering wife in 2015

The case is set for a virtual status hearing on April 27 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 478 of the Winnebago County Courthouse.
John C. Boose
John C. Boose(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 51-year-old man was found guilty of first degree murder from a 2015 case in the death of Regina Boose.

On Jan. 31, 2015, the Rockford Police Department began investigating the death of Regina Boose. Officers learned that Regina Boose was married to John C. Boose. A child reported that she saw John beating Regina the evening of Jan. 29, 2015.

The child reported seeing John beat Regina with his hands and a broom handle. The child reported that John hit Regina until she ran into the child’s bedroom. John kept beating her in the child’s room. Regina died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

“In testifying, the child witness demonstrated remarkable courage,” Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Meason said.

John Carlos Boose was found guilty after a jury trial before Judge Randy Wilt. The case is set for a virtual status hearing on April 27 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 478 of the Winnebago County Courthouse and is pending a sentencing date, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Alison Meason and Alex Ronning handled the prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
17-year-old shot in Rockford
17-year-old shot in the back on Rockford’s southeast side
Sarah Safranek
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges
Roscoe wedding venue
Proposed wedding venue in Roscoe stirs controversy among village

Latest News

File image
Rockford man faces additional robbery charge
Walk-in vaccination clinic
Boone County Health Department opens vaccination clinic for walk-ins
In this image from video, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House debates the...
Kinzinger introduces bill to lower drug costs for patients
Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police: Suspect in Chicago girl’s killing likely to survive