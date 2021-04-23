Rockford man convicted of murdering wife in 2015

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 51-year-old man was found guilty of first degree murder from a 2015 case in the death of Regina Boose.

On Jan. 31, 2015, the Rockford Police Department began investigating the death of Regina Boose. Officers learned that Regina Boose was married to John C. Boose. A child reported that she saw John beating Regina the evening of Jan. 29, 2015.

The child reported seeing John beat Regina with his hands and a broom handle. The child reported that John hit Regina until she ran into the child’s bedroom. John kept beating her in the child’s room. Regina died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

“In testifying, the child witness demonstrated remarkable courage,” Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Meason said.

John Carlos Boose was found guilty after a jury trial before Judge Randy Wilt. The case is set for a virtual status hearing on April 27 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 478 of the Winnebago County Courthouse and is pending a sentencing date, according to the Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Alison Meason and Alex Ronning handled the prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.