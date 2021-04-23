Advertisement

Freeport’s Aquin Schools to merge elementary, high school

Registration for the 2021-2022 school year will start Monday, April 26.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin Schools says it will relocate Aquin Elementary School students to its junior/senior high school campus,1419 S. Galena Ave., in an effort to “form a more robust and holistic Catholic learning environment.”

On Thursday, Superintendent Elizabeth Heitkamp sent a letter, outlining the move, to parents with students in the district. She says this plan will allow all grade levels to share resources and increase higher-learning opportunities with more access to materials and staff.

The release states all grade levels will share common areas, but the elementary classes will operate in a separate part of the building.

The move will begin at the end of the current school year.

Aquin Elementary students currently attend classes at the St. Joseph Parish campus. The move does not affect the preschool program at St. Thomas the Aquinas Parish.

