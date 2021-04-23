Advertisement

Free meals for school, bank staff in Loves Park April 30

The event is on April 30 at 5535 N. 2nd St. from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Food drive
Food drive(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teachers, school support staff, school bus drivers and bank staff are eligible for 250 free meals from local food trucks in Loves Park April 30.

Markus Smith State Farm is holding the event at 5535 N. 2nd St. from noon to 5:30 p.m. to recognize local heroes and express heartfelt gratitude. Smith says they have worked tirelessly this past year to support local and small businesses.

Eligible workers can use this link to sign up for a free meal. Savor BBQ Co. and Marvin’s Tacos food trucks will be at the event.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
17-year-old shot in Rockford
17-year-old shot in the back on Rockford’s southeast side
Sarah Safranek
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges
Roscoe wedding venue
Proposed wedding venue in Roscoe stirs controversy among village

Latest News

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Concert series coming to Rockford
Temperature roller coaster
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 4/23/2021
Schnucks recalls variety of bakery items due to packaging concerns
Walk-in vaccination clinic
Walk-in vaccination clinic