Free meals for school, bank staff in Loves Park April 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teachers, school support staff, school bus drivers and bank staff are eligible for 250 free meals from local food trucks in Loves Park April 30.

Markus Smith State Farm is holding the event at 5535 N. 2nd St. from noon to 5:30 p.m. to recognize local heroes and express heartfelt gratitude. Smith says they have worked tirelessly this past year to support local and small businesses.

Eligible workers can use this link to sign up for a free meal. Savor BBQ Co. and Marvin’s Tacos food trucks will be at the event.

