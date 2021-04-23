First Annual Restaurant Week kicks off in Stephenson Co.

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are a fan of good food, now is the time to head to Stephenson County for some premier eats.

The nine-day event encourages people to try new restaurants and indulge in some of their favorites in the county. Restaurants select their favorite menu items that will give patrons a feel for the tone their establishment sets.

Brand director Nicole Hass said it’s important to support the restaurants in the region to ensure their doors remain open.

“The nine day period is to allow more patrons whether they are residents or visitors to experience new restaurants within stephenson county new menu items things that may be different,” Haas said.

