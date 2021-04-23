Advertisement

First Annual Restaurant Week kicks off in Stephenson Co.

The nine-day event encourages people to try new restaurants and indulge in some of their favorites in the county.
The Greater Freeport Partnership is excited to announce the first annual Stephenson County...
The Greater Freeport Partnership is excited to announce the first annual Stephenson County Restaurant Week April 23-May 1.(Greater Freeport Partnership)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are a fan of good food, now is the time to head to Stephenson County for some premier eats.

The nine-day event encourages people to try new restaurants and indulge in some of their favorites in the county. Restaurants select their favorite menu items that will give patrons a feel for the tone their establishment sets.

Brand director Nicole Hass said it’s important to support the restaurants in the region to ensure their doors remain open.

“The nine day period is to allow more patrons whether they are residents or visitors to experience new restaurants within stephenson county new menu items things that may be different,” Haas said.

