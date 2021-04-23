Dairy Depot in Loves Park up for sale

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Attention ice cream fans: Dairy Depot is up for sale.

Owner Diane Elliott announced she’s putting the business and its building, located at 5413 N. Second St., on the market for $320,000.

Elliott and her husband, John, purchased the ice cream shop in 2000. John died of a heart attack in 2018. Since then, the couple’s family, including daughter, Tonya, kept operations going and led beautification efforts in his honor.

“Our family’s top priority is to transition the business to a new owner who will help preserve the ‘quality of place’ that our community has grown to enjoy at the Dairy Depot,” Elliott said. “John and I worked hard to make a difference in the lives of our family, friends, and customers. Out of all of John’s accomplishments, owning the Dairy Depot was truly the most fulfilling and rewarding for him.”

The Dairy Depot opened in 1984 and has since become a popular destination for ice cream fans throughout the region.

Anyone interested in owning the business can visit DairyDepotForSale.com or call site manager Carmen Augelli at 815-262-0313.

