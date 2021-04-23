Advertisement

Dairy Depot in Loves Park up for sale

The property includes a building that is approximately 5,500 square feet, a garage and a parking lot.
Courtesy: Dairy Depot
Courtesy: Dairy Depot(WIFR)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Attention ice cream fans: Dairy Depot is up for sale.

Owner Diane Elliott announced she’s putting the business and its building, located at 5413 N. Second St., on the market for $320,000.

Elliott and her husband, John, purchased the ice cream shop in 2000. John died of a heart attack in 2018. Since then, the couple’s family, including daughter, Tonya, kept operations going and led beautification efforts in his honor.

“Our family’s top priority is to transition the business to a new owner who will help preserve the ‘quality of place’ that our community has grown to enjoy at the Dairy Depot,” Elliott said. “John and I worked hard to make a difference in the lives of our family, friends, and customers. Out of all of John’s accomplishments, owning the Dairy Depot was truly the most fulfilling and rewarding for him.”

The Dairy Depot opened in 1984 and has since become a popular destination for ice cream fans throughout the region.

Anyone interested in owning the business can visit DairyDepotForSale.com or call site manager Carmen Augelli at 815-262-0313.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
Roscoe wedding venue
Proposed wedding venue in Roscoe stirs controversy among village
Sarah Safranek
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges
Rockford’s AAR facility to become United Airlines maintenance hub, 250 jobs coming

Latest News

IL Rt. 71 eastbound, adjacent to Starved Rock State Park.
Illegal parking at Starved Rock prompts ISP educational program
Two Rockford bridges to be replaced
Freeport Aquin will merge elementary, high school
Freeport’s Aquin Schools to merge elementary, high school
Jimmie Allen
Tickets now on sale for Old Settlers Days