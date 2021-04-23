Concert series coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra returns to the Coronado for concert recordings for the first time in more than a year due to the pandemic.

The symphony has been recording its performances all day to be featured on the ComEd digital stage concert event. This series is free to the public on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra website and one concert will be released each week through the summer, totaling to 11 concerts.

The symphony plans on coming back to a live in-person setting this July.

“It’s wonderful to be back and performing live, you cannot substitute the opportunity to play with other people and make music together. So we have found a way that we can safely have the musicians on stage and make music together and I think everyone is just thrilled to be back and performing,” Julie Thomas, Executive Director said.

The concert will be a classical in nature and end in jazz, and will include a percussion ensemble with more than 100 pieces of percussion instruments on stage.

