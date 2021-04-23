Advertisement

Concert series coming to Rockford

The symphony has been recording its performances all day to be featured on the ComEd digital stage concert event.
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Rockford Symphony Orchestra(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra returns to the Coronado for concert recordings for the first time in more than a year due to the pandemic.

The symphony has been recording its performances all day to be featured on the ComEd digital stage concert event. This series is free to the public on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra website and one concert will be released each week through the summer, totaling to 11 concerts.

The symphony plans on coming back to a live in-person setting this July.

“It’s wonderful to be back and performing live, you cannot substitute the opportunity to play with other people and make music together. So we have found a way that we can safely have the musicians on stage and make music together and I think everyone is just thrilled to be back and performing,” Julie Thomas, Executive Director said.

The concert will be a classical in nature and end in jazz, and will include a percussion ensemble with more than 100 pieces of percussion instruments on stage.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
17-year-old shot in Rockford
17-year-old shot in the back on Rockford’s southeast side
Sarah Safranek
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges
Roscoe wedding venue
Proposed wedding venue in Roscoe stirs controversy among village

Latest News

Food drive
Free meals for school, bank staff in Loves Park April 30
Temperature roller coaster
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 4/23/2021
Schnucks recalls variety of bakery items due to packaging concerns
Walk-in vaccination clinic
Walk-in vaccination clinic