Boone County Health Department opens vaccination clinic for walk-ins

Vaccination site opens to the public after health leaders said they have more vaccine than appointments
Walk-in vaccination clinic
Walk-in vaccination clinic(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Health Department takes matters into its own hands, scrambling to fill several appointment openings at its mass vaccination clinic. However, health leaders and residents said this is working in the community’s favor.

“I’m getting my vaccination,” said Brandy Weith.

“I drove right over,” Mitchell Hendrickson said. “It was pretty easy, I just walked right in.”

“I had my drivers license, and they took care of me just with that,” said Conrad Castro.

Conrad Castro said he meant to schedule an appointment at the vaccination site in Poplar Grove on Friday to get his vaccine.

“But unfortunately it didn’t seem to tag on,” said Castro.

Castro took a half day at work. He said he was worried he wouldn’t get his vaccination until he discovered no appointments were necessary.

“It’s like going to get your drivers license. A couple months ago, you couldn’t really get in,” Castro said. “You had to wait 5 hours just to get a license. Today is like a new day.”

Ellen Genrich is the Emergency Response Coordinator at the Boone County Health Department. She said this is the first vaccination site allowing walk-in appointments.

“We find ourselves with more vaccines than appointments, so we went ahead and opened up to walk-in appointments,” said Genrich. “You’re welcome to come down. The last time for a walk-in appointment is at 5:30 p.m.”

As the positivity rate in region one climbs, Genrich said they have extra help rolling out the vaccine.

“The Illinois National Guard has been deployed to help us get the vaccine into people’s arms,” said Genrich.

Brandy Weith got her vaccination. She said it’s essential for others to take advantage of this - if they haven’t already.

“So we can get rid of this, and get back to a freedom state,” said Weith.

Genrich said they may offer another opportunity for walk-in appointments next week, depending on how many people schedule in advance.

Genrich strongly encouraged those who haven’t been vaccinated to register on the website.

