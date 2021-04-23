Advertisement

Below Normal Temps this Weekend

A Few Scattered Showers Possible
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies this Friday with highs in the middle 50′s. Scattered showers possible tonight as we drop to 43 degrees. Slight shower chances tomorrow morning then clearing by afternoon. We should reach 60. Middle 50′s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Mid 70′s on Monday and Low 80′s are likely on Tuesday.

