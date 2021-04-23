Advertisement

As precipitation deficits grow, prospects for needed rainfall on the rise

Major warming to take center stage next week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though few would complain about Thursday’s sun-splashed skies and milder temperatures, it’s no mistake we could use the rainfall. Just that may occur in the latter stages of our Friday. Any wet weather is welcomed these days, as our precipitation shortfalls continue to grow.

Rainfall deficits are again starting to grow more quickly across the Stateline.
Rainfall deficits are again starting to grow more quickly across the Stateline.

We’ll start our Friday on a dry but cloudy note, but come mid to late afternoon, showers will begin to encroach upon our airspace.

Rain chances will be on the increase later in the day Friday.
Rain chances will be on the increase later in the day Friday.

Those heading to any of the area’s high school football games may want to bring a raincoat or umbrella out of an abundance of caution, though the activity is to become more scattered by then.

You may want to bring the umbrella to any of the high school football games Friday evening,...
You may want to bring the umbrella to any of the high school football games Friday evening, though activity by then will be becoming more scattered in nature.

Rain will become more widespread again overnight and into early Saturday morning. However, conditions are likely to improve rather quickly as the day wears on.

Showers are likely to continue through Saturday's opening hours, but plenty of dry hours are to...
Showers are likely to continue through Saturday's opening hours, but plenty of dry hours are to follow.

Temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal through the weekend, but major warming looms next week. Monday’s undoubtedly to see temperatures well into the 70s, and Tuesday could very well see readings reach well into the 80s.

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal through the weekend.
Temperatures will remain slightly below normal through the weekend.
Early next week we're to see a surge of much warmer air work into the region.
Early next week we're to see a surge of much warmer air work into the region.

