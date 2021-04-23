As precipitation deficits grow, prospects for needed rainfall on the rise
Major warming to take center stage next week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though few would complain about Thursday’s sun-splashed skies and milder temperatures, it’s no mistake we could use the rainfall. Just that may occur in the latter stages of our Friday. Any wet weather is welcomed these days, as our precipitation shortfalls continue to grow.
We’ll start our Friday on a dry but cloudy note, but come mid to late afternoon, showers will begin to encroach upon our airspace.
Those heading to any of the area’s high school football games may want to bring a raincoat or umbrella out of an abundance of caution, though the activity is to become more scattered by then.
Rain will become more widespread again overnight and into early Saturday morning. However, conditions are likely to improve rather quickly as the day wears on.
Temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal through the weekend, but major warming looms next week. Monday’s undoubtedly to see temperatures well into the 70s, and Tuesday could very well see readings reach well into the 80s.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.