17-year-old shot on Rockford’s southeast side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that shut down traffic on the city’s southeast side.

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Rockford Police were at the scene of a shooting incident near South Alpine and Bypass 20.

Officer said a 17-year-old male suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Update: 17-year-old male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back near Alpine and Bypass 20. He was transported to a local hospital. More details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 23, 2021

Southbound lanes of Alpine Rd. were shut down for several hours while police investigated, but have since reopened to traffic.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Rockford Police.

