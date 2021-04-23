Advertisement

17-year-old shot on Rockford’s southeast side

His injuries are considered to be non life-threatening, according to police.
17-year-old shot in Rockford
17-year-old shot in Rockford(Gray)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that shut down traffic on the city’s southeast side.

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Rockford Police were at the scene of a shooting incident near South Alpine and Bypass 20.

Officer said a 17-year-old male suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Southbound lanes of Alpine Rd. were shut down for several hours while police investigated, but have since reopened to traffic.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Rockford Police.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew S. Ronan
Loves Park man charged after standoff at Days Inn
Sarah Safranek
Mother of Nathaniel Burton charged with 5 counts of first degree murder
Roscoe wedding venue
Proposed wedding venue in Roscoe stirs controversy among village
Sarah Safranek
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges
Rockford’s AAR facility to become United Airlines maintenance hub, 250 jobs coming

Latest News

Freeport Aquin will merge elementary, high school
Freeport’s Aquin Schools to merge elementary, high school
Jimmie Allen
Tickets now on sale for Old Settlers Days
Living a successful life with adult Autism.
Rockford man with Autism living a successful, adult life
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges
Mom of Nathaniel Burton makes court appearance for murder charges