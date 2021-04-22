Advertisement

Women suffering from infertility not alone

About one in six couples where the woman is aged 35 or older face infertility issues.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women suffering from infertility are not alone as doctors say hundreds of thousands of women each year struggle to conceive. That number keeps growing.

National Infertility Awareness Week runs through Saturday and was created to let people know it is a common problem and there are treatments available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 12 percent of women struggle to get pregnant or carry a baby to full term.

About one in six couples where the woman is aged 35 or older face infertility issues.

