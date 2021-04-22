Advertisement

State Rep. Dave Vella talks House Bill 3877

The bill now heads to the Illinois House of Representatives for review.
State Representative Dave Vella
State Representative Dave Vella(State Representative Dave Vella Facebook Page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of climbing domestic violence statistics in the Forest City, a new piece of legislation hopes to protect the parental rights of domestic abuse survivors.

Focusing on the process, the Department of Children and Family Services follows after an abuse allegation. The bill now heads to the Illinois House of Representatives for review.

